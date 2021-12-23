Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Doja Cat and more top list of 2021’s most-streamed artists

Artur Debat on Getty

While individual streaming sites, like Spotify and Pandora, released their year-end lists about the artists who enjoyed the most attention this year on their platforms, it begs to question: who were the most-streamed artists across all platforms?

Variety reports the honor goes to Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Doja Cat, according to new data from the Digital Media Association. DMS compiled data from Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music to compile its list of the most listened-to songs and artists.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA was the top song on Amazon Music, with Walker Hayes‘ “Fancy Like” in second, followed by Drake‘s “Way 2 Sexy” collab with Future and Young Thug. On Apple Music, BTS’ “Dynamite” blew up, while Olivia’s “drivers license” parked itself in second place. Ariana Grande claimed third on the list with her hit, “positions.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B‘s “Up” anthem eclipsed the competition on Pandora, but Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open” and Adele‘s “Easy On Me” nip at her heels in second and third places, respectively.

Olivia ruled Spotify’s top songs and albums chart, while Latin artist Bad Bunny was the service’s top artist.

And, lastly, YouTube music says this year’s top music video is Pooh Sheisty‘s “Back in Blood” with Lil Durk. In second is The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears,” while Lil Nas X claims third place with “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name.)”

DIMA CEO Garrett Levin said streaming took off during the pandemic because artists harnessed the services to “connect with fans.” He adds that, while many familiar names jumped to the top of numerous lists, 2021 really was the year for Latin music as music lovers were introduced to that burgeoning genre of music.

