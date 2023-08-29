Olivia Rodrigo came up with title of second album before first album came out

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo‘s been thinking about her second album for a long time. In fact, she’s been thinking about it since before her first album came out.

Speaking about her forthcoming sophomore release, GUTS, on Hits UK radio, Olivia said she came up with the title GUTS “a few years ago — I actually came up with it before SOUR even came out.”

“I just really liked the word, the way it looks written down. I like the way it sounds, I like how it has so many meanings, so I always knew I wanted to call my sophomore album GUTS,” Olivia continued.

“I had a lot of fun making this album,” she says of the project, which arrives September 8. “I hope people scream it and dance to it, and I hope it helps them understand and process their feelings in some way. I know that’s certainly what it was for me.”

So far, Olivia has released two songs from GUTS: “vampire” and “bad idea right.”

