Olivia Rodrigo celebrates graduating from high school

Stefan Kohli

While she may play student Nini Salazar in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo is officially a high school graduate. The singer celebrated collecting her diploma over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share Polaroid-style photos of herself wearing a cap and gown, the “Drivers License” singer cheered in the caption, “Bye high school!!!!!!!”

In the first photo, the singer is wearing her navy blue school regalia and is flashing two peace signs. She is playfully sticking out her tongue and tapping her shoulders in the subsequent photo.

Olivia, 18, also shared a message a fellow graduate wrote on their car, which reads in pink lettering “Just Graditated!” — most likely a reference to the cartoon series Rick and Morty.

With high school officially in the rear view mirror, Rodrigo can now fully focus on her burgeoning music career, which has already produced a number one album, SOUR, and three hit singles.

In a prior interview with Billboard, the “good 4 u” singer opened up about the challenges of juggling school work and her rising star status.

“I have, like, a month left of senior year, and I’ve sort of been neglecting that,” she confessed in the May interview. “Because I’ve been off making my album, I sort of forgot I was a high school student.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.