Olivia Rodrigo debuts new original song on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Disney/Fred Hayes

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new original song on the latest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, written specially for her character, Nini.

In the episode, Nini returns to East High after a stint at private school, but since she missed out on auditions for the class’ production of Beauty and the Beast, a new role of the Rose is created for her. She’s tasked with writing a song for her and the Beast, played by her love interest on the show, Ricky.

After a bout of writer’s block, Nini ends up writing and performing an empowering solo number, “The Rose Song,” about finding the value within yourself.

“I’m really proud of it,” Olivia tells People of the song. “I think it’s really fun to write from the perspective of somebody that is not you.”

“It’s a fun, creative challenge for me,” she adds. “I always try to integrate my personal experience, and also my unique songwriting voices for the songs that I do for the show.”

Olivia previously wrote the song “All I Want” for Nini in season one of the show. The new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available on Disney+ now.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.