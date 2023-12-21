Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish make Oscars Best Original Song shortlist

AMPAS

From an eligible field of over 90 songs, the potential nominees for the Best Original Song Oscar next year have been whittled down to just 15 — and Barbie has three chances for a nod.

Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night,” Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” and “I’m Just Ken” have all made the Best Original Song shortlist, as has Olivia Rodrigo‘s contribution to the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, “Can’t Catch Me Now.”

The other songs they’ll be competing against include two songs from The Color Purple, two songs from Flora and Son, the Lenny Kravitz song “Road to Freedom” from Rustin; Diane Warren‘s “The Fire Inside,” sung by Becky G, from Flamin’ Hot; and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin x A$AP Rocky x Roisee, from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Best Original Song Oscar is for songwriters only, but since Dua, Billie and Olivia all co-wrote their songs, they’d receive statuettes if they won.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 11, with nominations for the 96th Academy Awards being announced on January 23. The Oscars will air March 10 on ABC, in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.