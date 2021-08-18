Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde among MTV VMA performers

MTV

MTV has announced the first round of performers for the 2021 Video Music Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly will all be taking the stage during the ceremony next month.

Olivia will be performing “good 4 u,” marking her VMA debut. Camila is set to perform her new song “Don’t Go Yet,” while Lorde will be performing an “explosive world premiere” off her album Solar Power and MGK will play his new single “papercuts.” According to MTV, Lil Nas X will “bring yet another genre-defying hit to the VMAs stage,”” though it hasn’’t been confirmed what song.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across all of MTV’s digital platforms, as well as CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, TV Land, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, VH1, Logo and The CW. Justin Bieber is this year’s top nominee with seven nods.

