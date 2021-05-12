Olivia Rodrigo meets her idol Taylor Swift at the BRIT Awards

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and her idol Taylor Swift finally came face-to-face at the BRIT Awards Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old “Drivers License” singer documented the special moment on social media, posting a black-and-white photo of the two making silly faces together. She captioned it with teary-eyed emojis.

Olivia has long proclaimed herself a Swiftie and has gushed over how Taylor has been a major influence on her own songwriting.

Taylor, meanwhile, has supported Olivia’s success. After “Drivers License” hit number one, Taylor commented on Olivia’s socials, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.” She also sent Olivia a package with a handwritten note and a special ring.

It was a big night at the BRITs for Olivia overall: She delivered her debut U.K. performance at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Taylor took home the Global Icon Award.

Olivia’s new single, “good 4 u,” comes out Friday and she’ll be performing it on SNL this weekend. Her debut album, Sour, drops May 21.

