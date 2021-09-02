Olivia Rodrigo officially scores “Song of the Summer” title — in the UK

Geffen Records

The jury’s still out in the U.S., but in the U.K., Olivia Rodrigo has officially captured the title of “Song of the Summer 2021.”

The song in question is “Good 4 U,” which has sold 834,000 units during the U.K.’s Official Charts Company’s summer tracking period, which ran from the first week of June to the last week of August. The song narrowly beat Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” for the title: That song sold 812,000 units.

“Good 4 U” is Olivia’s second British number one and spent five weeks on top of the chart. That’s the longest reign for a rock or rock-influenced song in 18 years.

Coming in at number three is “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd.

In the U.S., Billboard’s official Song of the Summer will almost certainly be BTS‘ “Butter.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.