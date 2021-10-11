Olivia Rodrigo on “life-changing moment” she started therapy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo says going to therapy was a “life-changing moment” for her.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which aired on Mental Health Awareness Day, the 18-year-old singer opened up about first starting therapy when she was 16.

“That was a really big, life-changing moment,” she says. “I’ve learned so much about myself.”

Olivia says it was a decision she made for herself, in spite of the stigma that sometimes comes along with it. “Sometimes people are like, ‘Oh, you don’t need that. You have so much. Your life is so great. What are your problems?'” she says.

In particular, Olivia shares, some older people tend to “trivialize” what younger people are going through, but those teenage feelings are exactly what Olivia is aiming to validate — both in life and in her songs.

“[It] feels so real when you’re in it,” she says. “It’s so valid. Just because it’s not an adult problem or you don’t have to pay taxes yet or whatever doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

