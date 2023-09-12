Olivia Rodrigo releases “get him back!” video shot on new iPhone 15 Pro

Courtesy Apple

Apple announced the new iPhone 15 Pro on September 12, and if you want to see what it can do, check out Olivia Rodrigo‘s new video for “get him back!“

The video, directed by Jack Begert, premiered in conjunction with Tuesday’s Apple announcement. It was shot using something called the “crash zoom technique,” which can be achieved with iPhone 15 Pro Max camera’s new high-tech telephoto lens.

In the video, multiple iterations of Oliva walk around a house, stroll through city streets, drive around in a car and throw things around in a bedroom, all while debating whether to get revenge on an ex, or get back together with him.

“Get him back!” is a standout track from Olivia’s new album, GUTS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.