Olivia Rodrigo releases new Casetify collection to celebrate sold-out SOUR tour

Get ’em before they’re gone! Olivia Rodrigo launched a new collaboration with Casetify, this time to celebrate the recently completed SOUR world tour.

The “drivers license” singer teased two new phone cases on her Instagram Story, writing “Sour tour cases out now!” She also included a link to the Casetify website so fans can snatch up the new collection before it sells out completely.

The new line comes in two new colors, a pink butterfly print case with the official SOUR tour logo embedded in black ink and a clear case with various stickers — as well as the tour logo — decorating the see-through exterior. Both cases also have the option of coming in a clear frost or black protective lining to protect against falls.

In addition, both cases are only available for iPhone models from the iPhone X to the most recently released iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Olivia first worked with Casetify in December, when she launched the Hardened Hearts Collection.

The Grammy winner is currently enjoying a break after wrapping her sold-out SOUR world tour.

