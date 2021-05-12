Olivia Rodrigo releases new live video as first Vevo LIFT artist of 2021

Vevo

Olivia Rodrigo has been named Vevo’s first LIFT artist of 2021.

Vevo’s LIFT program, launched in 2011, spotlights fresh new talent using exclusive music video content. For Olivia, that means a live performance of “deju vu” shot entirely on film for a retro feel. In the visual, she sings the tune while strolling the aisles of an empty grocery store.

“Vevo has supported my music videos since the beginning, so it was awesome to create custom visuals with their team, which capture the tone of my work in a powerful way,” Olivia says in a statement.

“I’m also excited to be named a Vevo LIFT artist and join such a great roster of previous alumni,” she adds.

Previous Vevo LIFT artists include Billie Eilish, Halsey, Doja Cat and more.

