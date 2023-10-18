Olivia Rodrigo releasing GUTS “secret tracks” EP for Record Store Day 

Geffen/Interscope

Ever since fans learned that all the vinyl variants of Olivia Rodrigo‘s album GUTS had different secret tracks on them, they’ve been begging her to release them all together. Well, she’s heard their requests.

Olivia announced on Instagram on October 18, “All 4 secret tracks from GUTS are coming to vinyl pressed exclusively by @thirdmanpressing for a limited drop on @recordstoreday black friday!!!!”

Record Store Day, which takes place the day after Thanksgiving, features limited-edition vinyl releases that are only available in independent record stores. Third Man Pressing is the vinyl pressing plant in Detroit owned by rocker Jack White of The White Stripes fame.

“I’m a big @thirdmanrecords fan and I’m so stoked to have my songs on their vinyl!!!” Olivia continued. “Also…here’s a pic of me giving jack a haircut backstage at the Brooklyn Steel lolol.”

Brooklyn Steel is a New York City music venue. Third Man Records is a Nashville-based independent record label also owned by White. Olivia and Jack White are pals: When she met him in 2022, she called him her “hero of all heroes,” and he once sent her a letter with some songwriting advice.

GUTS: the secret tracks — “Obsessed,” “Scared of MY Guitar,” “Stranger” and “Girl I’ve Always Been” — are pressed on deep purple etched vinyl.

