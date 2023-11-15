Olivia Rodrigo reveals the song she’s most looking forward to performing during GUTS World Tour

Live Nation

Olivia Rodrigo just got a bunch of Grammy nominations and released a song for the new Hunger Games movie, but she’s also busy planning out her upcoming GUTS World Tour — and she’s in training for it, too.

“I’m running on the treadmill right now singing my songs, because I want to be able to jump up and sing the songs,” Olivia tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it’s going to be really fun. I want the show to sort of feel like a great place for people to just scream and jump around and let loose.”

As for which song she’s most looking forward to performing, she says, “I really love the song ‘All-American B****’ and I think that’s going to be a really fun one to perform live.”

She laughs, “That’s a big yeller, so I hope people let out all their frustrations on that one.”

The GUTS World Tour kicks off February 23 in Palm Springs, California, and is set to wrap up in LA on August 14. Opening acts include PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and Chappell Roan.

