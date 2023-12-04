Olivia Rodrigo scores bestselling album at this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event

Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo topped the list of bestselling albums for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event, which saw artists exclusively releasing limited-edition vinyl albums in independent record stores.

It’s not surprising that Olivia topped the list, considering her release, GUTS: the secret tracks, pressed on deep purple vinyl, collected the four songs she’d added on to the different variations of the vinyl versions of GUTS: “Obsessed,” “Scared of My Guitar,” “Stranger” and “Girl I’ve Always Been.” As soon as fans found out the songs existed, they began clamoring for them.

The second biggest seller was Noah Kahan’s Cape Elizabeth EP, which had never before been available on vinyl. Other acts whose Record Store Releases were among the top 10 bestsellers include Post Malone, with his Diamond Collection vinyl, and records by Linkin Park, The Doors, U2 and the Grateful Dead.

Taylor Swift didn’t have a specific Record Store Day release this year, but the vinyl version of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was #22 on the list of top-selling albums. Among all artists in general, Olivia was #1, followed by The Doors, Noah Kahan and Taylor.

In other Olivia Rodrigo news, she was named Storyteller of the Year at Variety‘s Hitmakers awards ceremony over the weekend. Presenting her with the award was friend and singer/songwriter St. Vincent, who co-wrote Olivia’s song “Obsessed.” In her speech, she called Olivia a “precious baby angel muffin… but if a precious baby angel muffin was tough as nails and cool as hell.”

St. Vincent added, “She is shockingly talented, whip smart, and to me, the most important combination, curious and kind. These attributes make her great and will make her a great storyteller for years to come.”

