Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic are among the “Most Impactful” AAPI stars of the past year

Olivia: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Silk Sonic: ABC/Shaun Hoffman via Getty Images

It’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, and Gold House, which describes themselves as the “leading API changemaker community,” has put Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic on its A100 List, highlighting the Top 100 Asian and Pacific Islanders who’ve most impacted American culture and society over the past year.

Olivia and Silk Sonic — the Grammy-winning duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak — are part of the A100 List’s “Entertainer” category, alongside other AAPI stars like SNL‘s Bowen Yang, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, and Queer Eye‘s Tan France.

Last year, Olivia, whose father is Filipino, spoke about being a role model for young Asian girls. She told V magazine, “I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, ‘I’ve never seen someone who looked like me in your position.’ And I’m literally going to cry, like, just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also it was always like, “Pop star,” that’s a white girl.'”

Gold House is also honoring Dwayne Johnson, Mindy Kaling and Michelle Yeoh as “legends” this year.

The A100 List will honored at the Gold Gala on May 21.

