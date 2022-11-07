Olivia Rodrigo sings Carly Simon, Ed Sheeran joins Eminem, Pink inducts Dolly Parton at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As had been rumored, Olivia Rodrigo showed up at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday night in L.A. to honor legendary singer/songwriter Carly Simon. However, she didn’t, as had also been rumored, duet with Alanis Morissette.

Carly Simon herself couldn’t make it to the ceremony, due to several deaths in her family. She was inducted by Sara Bareilles, who also performed one of Carly’s biggest hits, “Nobody Does It Better,” from the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. Then Olivia took the stage to sing Carly’s signature hit, “You’re So Vain.”

The choice of Olivia to sing the song was fitting: Carly wrote “You’re So Vain” about a certain man who’d broken her heart and treated her badly, but she’s never revealed exactly who inspired it. Sound familiar? Yep, that was also Olivia’s M.O. on her album SOUR.

But Olivia wasn’t the only pop star who showed up at the ceremony: Eminem was one of the night’s inductees, and famous Eminem stan Ed Sheeran appeared to play guitar and sing the hook on — you guessed it — “Stan.”

Pink was also there, to induct beloved country icon Dolly Parton. “Her life’s work to me is a narrative of painful, beautiful, poetic melodic commentary on what it’s like to be human and on what it’s like to be a woman in America,” she told the crowd.

Pink also sang one of Dolly’s classic songs, “Coat of Many Colors,” with Brandi Carlile, and joined in an all-star performance of her signature song “Jolene.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.