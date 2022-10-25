Olivia Rodrigo urges fans to vote in upcoming midterm elections

ABC

The midterm elections are fast approaching, and Olivia Rodrigo wants to make sure all eligible voters head to the polls on November 8.

The singer donned a retro white tee with the word “VOTE” embossed in crystals on her chest and addressed fans via her Instagram Story. She partnered with the nonpartisan organization I am a voter to encourage her followers to participate in the midterms.

“It’s a very important election,” she stressed, adding that America’s vote will determine “one third of the Senate… The entire House of Representatives, and a bunch of local leadership positions” on November 8.

“So many really important issues hang in the balance,” Olivia continued, adding that she is registered to vote. She added the process was “super easy.”

Olivia joins a growing list of singers, including Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Pink, who are encouraging young voters to head to the polls next month.

All stress the importance of checking one’s registration status before the state deadline and signing up to participate in the upcoming election.

