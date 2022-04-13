Olivia Rodrigo’s early set list earns thumbs-up from Kevin and Joe Jonas

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo is currently embarking on her sold-out SOUR world tour, but on Wednesday, the 19-year-old singer revealed she’s been dreaming of set lists since she was a tot.

Sharing a small update about how things are currently going, writing, “Tour is going gr8,” OIlivia also enclosed a few throwback photos, and one of them earned a thumbs up from the Jonas Brothers.

In the first snap, a very young Olivia is seen singing into a microphone and standing next to a set list, which is just a a white board with several songs that were popular in the late aughts. Among the titles are three JoBros songs — “Year 3000,” “When You Look Me in the Eyes” and “S.O.S.”

The white board also features ﻿Demi Lovato﻿ and ﻿Joe Jonas﻿’ “This Is Me” collaboration.

Joe and Kevin Jonas jumped into the comments to rave about the adorable throwback. Remarked Kevin, “Solid set list,” while Joe used a fire emoji and marveled, “Set list!”

Other songs appearing on little Olivia’s white board are Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story” and “Picture to Burn,” as well as Girl Authority‘s cover of Gwen Stefani‘s “Hollaback Girl,” Corbin Bleu and Zac Efron‘s “The Boys Are Back,” and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Ready, Set, Don’t Go.”

That wasn’t the only throwback treat the Grammy winner shared with fans on Wednesday. Olivia also enclosed a photo of her old Twilight earbuds, which featured Robert Pattinson‘s Edward Cullen front and center — showing she was Team Edward when the franchise was all the rage.

Another slide enclosed a recent video of her fans belting out “drivers license” at a show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.