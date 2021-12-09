Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles dating rumors: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative”

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is speaking out about her rumored relationship with Harry Styles. The two sparked dating rumors earlier this year, but so far they’ve neither confirmed nor denied anything publicly.

Gracing the cover of Vogue‘s January 2022 edition, the actress was asked about her love life and how she weathers the tabloid tornado. Although she kept her cards close, she said she’s “happier than I’ve ever been.”

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia, 37, declared. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Olivia was frequently spotted supporting Harry while on his Love on Tour U.S. trek. Before the Orange Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Eve, Harry will take the stage to headline the pregame party during the Capital One Beach Bash. The December 30 free show, which Harry will co-headline with Khalid, takes place at South Beach, Florida’s Lummus Park.

You can reserve your tickets beginning Tuesday, December 21, at noon ET on the Orange Bowl’s website, but Capital One cardholders get to cut the line the day before, starting at 10:59 a.m. ET. Ticket purchases will be limited to two per person.

The Capital One Beach Bash mandates all attendees must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours before the show’s 4 p.m. start.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.