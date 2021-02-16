Olivia Wilde gushes over Harry Styles' performance in her new film

JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Whether or not Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are dating, she’s still his number-one fan.

Harry is shooting Olivia’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh, and Wilde took to Instagram yesterday to praise him — not only for his performance, but for agreeing to be in the film in the first place.

Next to a black-and-white photo of Harry sitting on top of an old-fashioned convertible on the set of the 1950s-set film, Wilde wrote, “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films.”

“The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories,” she continued. “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

“Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’” Olivia wrote. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

“He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards,” Wilde concluded.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Wilde was seen loading luggage into a car outside the home of her former fiancé, Jason Sudekis, with whom she shares two children. Later that day, Page Six claims, the director and actress was seen unloading the luggage outside Harry’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

