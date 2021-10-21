Olivia Wilde shows love for Harry Styles by wearing one of his hoodies

Harry: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Olivia: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

The best part of dating a world-famous musician — other than, y’know, the fact that you’re dating a world-famous musician — seems to be having unlimited access to all the tour merchandise you want.

Director and actress Olivia Wilde was photographed in Los Angeles Thursday wearing a black hoodie from her boyfriend Harry Styles‘ merchandise line, Page Six reports. The hoodie features the words “Treat People with Kindness” — a song from Harry’s album, Fine Line — and is available for $55 from Harry’s online store.

In recent weeks, Olivia’s also been seen carrying a Love on Tour tote bag from Harry’s line of merch. You can buy that for $25 bucks, though we doubt Olivia had to buy either of these items.

Olivia has also been seen at several stops on Harry’s in-progress tour.

The two started dated in late 2020 after meeting on the set of Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Harry stars with Florence Pugh. They went public with their romance in January, when they were seen attending Harry’s manager’s wedding together. They’ve since been photographed packing on the PDA both in the U.S. and on vacation.

