OMG: 1-minute of Moira Rose saying the word, “bébé” in ‘Schitt’s Creek

We love Moira Rose here in the KS95 office. We even consider our promotions director, Julie to be our very own Moira.

Because we love Schitt’s Creek and Moira so much, we thought we’d share this minute long video of Mrs. Rose saying the word, “bébé” … because why not? Happy, Thursday!

Watch the video below:



BONUS: Watch Alexis repeatedly say, “David!”



DOUBLE BONUS: This “Fold In the Cheese” scene will always be classic.