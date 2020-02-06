OMG: A Chinese acrobat climbed 36 stairs using his head!

Posted by: Staci & Hutch February 6, 2020 1 Views

Most of us can’t climb 36 stairs using our feet without tripping, but a Chinese acrobat (Li Longlong) acrobat broke his own Guinness World Record when he climbed 36 stairs while standing on his head.

Since 2012, Li held the record with Zhao Xiaolong, when they both accomplished the 34 stairs, but now he is the sole record holder!

Watch the video below:

Li Longlong, who is from the Henan province of mainland China, has held the record for most consecutive stairs climbed on the head since 2012 – and he makes it look so easy!

