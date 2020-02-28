OMG: A snake swallowed an ENTIRE beach towel and vets had to extract it

Snakes are fascinating. Why? Because not a lot of people really like them, and they’re a bit of a mystery. How do they eat so much? Why are they so “stretchy” to begin with? How do they move so fast? Which ones are poisonous and which ones aren’t?

The list of questions goes on and on …

The owner (Daniel) of the snake (Monty) in the video below, brought her in because he suspected she’d eaten an ENTIRE beach towel. While the owner claims this is unusual behavior for the snake, we still wonder … why would a snake eat a beach towel to begin with? We digress.

Either way, the folks over at Sydney’s Small Animal Special Hospital (SASH) extracted the towel and according to her owner, she’s recovered and eating like normal again.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Mashable:

