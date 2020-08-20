OMG: A video of a man riding an endangered whale shark is going viral

IMAGE: Getty

TRIGGER WARNING: If you are an animal lover, this story might upset you.

In a shocking video that’s now going viral, footage shows a man on a boat as he jumps on to the back of an endangered whale shark. He then proceeds to stand up and ride, before dropping down and holding on to its fin while his friends follow behind recording and cheering.

The whale shark, which is the world’s largest fish, is currently listed as “endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. The fishes numbers have depleted over time due to fishing nets, and even getting hit by boats.

The Saudi authorities have made no comment on the incident.

