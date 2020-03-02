OMG: ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ introduces the newest woman in charge!

Posted by: KS95 March 2, 2020 117 Views

This weekend, ABC announced their newest bachelorette and guess what … it’s Clare Crawley!

Don’t remember her? Well … this isn’t Clare’s first, second or even third time looking for love via network television. This will be her fourth time having previously been a contestant on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

Crawley is known for being … a lot, so this season should be interesting. Check out the announcement below:

BONUS: Watch Clare Crawley’s appearance on ‘Good Morning America.’

