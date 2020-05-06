OMG: Adele shocks fans with her new transformation
Adele poses backstage with her six awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. Adele won awards for best pop solo performance for "Someone Like You," song of the year, record of the year, and best short form music video for "Rolling in the Deep," and album of the year and best pop vocal album for "21." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OMG: Adele shocks fans with her new transformation

Posted by: KS95 May 6, 2020 579 Views

If you haven’t seen Adele in a while, prepare to be shocked! The singer/songwriter shocked fans when she posted a picture on social media revealing a complete transformation.

This is certainly not the the Adele we’re used to seeing, and fans have their opinions. Some are saying she looks great, while others are criticizing the transformation because they think she looks too skinny and sick.

But as far as we’re concerned, if she’s happy and feels great … then good for her!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only