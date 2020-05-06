OMG: Adele shocks fans with her new transformation

If you haven’t seen Adele in a while, prepare to be shocked! The singer/songwriter shocked fans when she posted a picture on social media revealing a complete transformation.

This is certainly not the the Adele we’re used to seeing, and fans have their opinions. Some are saying she looks great, while others are criticizing the transformation because they think she looks too skinny and sick.

But as far as we’re concerned, if she’s happy and feels great … then good for her!