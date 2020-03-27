OMG: Alex Trebek reciting Lizzo lyrics will definitely make you smile today!
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Posted by: KS95 March 27, 2020

Alex Trebek, the Jeopardy game show host, channeled his inner Lizzo in a moment that is sweeping the internet.

A video of the 79-year-old game show host reciting the singer’s famous lyrics is a much-needed smile during this crazy pandemic! And after all Trebek has been through, if he can make a joke and keep smiling … so can we!

Variety’s Rebecca Rubin shared the clip from Thursday’s episode:

