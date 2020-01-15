OMG: Baby Mandalorian was recruited by Kylo Ren in Galaxy’s Edge

When you go to Disneyland/Walt Disney World … it’s VERY common to see little ones dressed like their favorite characters. You see a ton of little princesses and quite a few swashbuckling pirates, but every now and then you see a real gem.

This past weekend, Logan and his son (also named Logan) decided to visit the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. And while they’ve both been to the park before, this was little Logan’s first time going as his new favorite character the Mandalorian!

Watch as baby Mandalorian gets recruited by none other than Kylo Ren!