OMG: Ben & Jerry’s partner with Netflix to release a brand new ice cream flavor!

OMG: Ben & Jerry’s partner with Netflix to release a brand new ice cream flavor!

Posted by: KS95 January 16, 2020 235 Views

Life is all about great collaborations! There’s something special when our favorite brands work together to create something special. And when it comes to life’s great collaborations, look no further than the newest Ben & Jerry’s partnership with Netflix.

The two companies joined forces to create a bran new ice flavor called … Netflix & Chill’d. Bravo for the name alone. The flavor is a combination of peanut butter ice cream, sweet and salty pretzel swirls and chunks of fudge brownies. Yes, please!

To find your local Ben & Jerry’s “Scoop Shops, click here!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only