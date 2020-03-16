OMG: Broadcaster in Fayetteville covers toilet paper “roll over” on the highway

Unless you were completely ahead of the this self-quarantine curve, you’ve probably been completely inundated with news about COVID-19, the crazy lines at grocery stores and the overall lack of hand sanitizer and … toilet paper!

A broadcaster in Fayetteville, AR was sent into the field to cover a story about toilet paper spilling all over the highway. If you asked us about this a few weeks ago, this definitely would not have been “newsworthy” but now it is and it’s actually kinda funny, too.

Check out his tweet below:

TOILET PAPER UPDATE: I found toilet paper! Not where you expect though. An apparent “Roll over”. Roll over here… Roll over there… 🤷🏻‍♂️. I-49 southbound at exit 60. pic.twitter.com/X8gq81dHB8 — Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 13, 2020



