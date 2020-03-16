OMG: Broadcaster in Fayetteville covers toilet paper “roll over” on the highway

OMG: Broadcaster in Fayetteville covers toilet paper “roll over” on the highway

Posted by: KS95 March 16, 2020 1 Views

Unless you were completely ahead of the this self-quarantine curve, you’ve probably been completely inundated with news about COVID-19, the crazy lines at grocery stores and the overall lack of hand sanitizer and … toilet paper!

A broadcaster in Fayetteville, AR was sent into the field to cover a story about toilet paper spilling all over the highway. If you asked us about this a few weeks ago, this definitely would not have been “newsworthy” but now it is and it’s actually kinda funny, too.

Check out his tweet below:


About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only