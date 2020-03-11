OMG: Coachella postponed due to nationwide coronavirus concerns

It’s safe to say nobody on the KS95 team was ultimately planning on going to Coachella this year (or any year) but we do think it’s interesting to share.

With all the coronavirus talk, the annual two-weekend music festival was forced to make a tough decision. Yesterday evening (March 10), Coachella tweeted out the unfortunate news, that this year would be postponed until October!

That being said, Coachella isn’t the first or even the second major event to be impacted by the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. On March 6, South by Southwest canceled its Austin events. And on Monday (March 9), Ireland (yes, Ireland) canceled all Saint Patrick’s Day parades.

Read the tweet below: