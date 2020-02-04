OMG: Do you remember Dunkaroos?!

If you don’t remember Dunkaroos, it’s time you hop on the old “Google machine” and prepare to be blown away!

Growing up in the 90s, Dunkaroos were the crown jewel of any lunchbox. When you opened up your lunch to find the treasured snack, you were IMMEDIATELY the coolest kid at the table. The only kid that could cause any competition was maybe the kid that brought Gushers or Fruit by the Foot, but still … Dunkaroos reigned supreme. But sadly in 2012, the beloved snack was discontinued.

Now, after nearly 8 years … THEY’RE BACK! At least according to Instagram.

Check out the post below:

🚨Definitely coming back. Summer 2020.🚨

All the feels

