OMG: Elton John launches a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund

Celebrities are finally starting to put their money where their mouth is during this crazy pandemic. Last week, Dolly Parton ponied up $1 million to help with research and this week, Elton John has done the same. John launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund through his Elton John AIDS Foundation to help ensure HIV care during these trying times. The pop legend revealed the news via a video on Twitter.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world,” he captioned the clip.

Watch the full announcement below: