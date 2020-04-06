OMG: Elton John launches a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

OMG: Elton John launches a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund

Posted by: KS95 April 6, 2020 13 Views

Celebrities are finally starting to put their money where their mouth is during this crazy pandemic. Last week, Dolly Parton ponied up $1 million to help with research and this week, Elton John has done the same. John launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund through his Elton John AIDS Foundation to help ensure HIV care during these trying times. The pop legend revealed the news via a video on Twitter.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world,” he captioned the clip.

Watch the full announcement below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only