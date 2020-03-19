OMG! Hallmark is bringing back Christmas this weekend!

Even though we’re only a few days into this “open-ended” quarantine, by now you’ve probably watched a ton and might even be feeling a little tv fatigue. That being said, Hallmark is hoping to bring a little Christmas cheer this weekend by releasing a full on Christmas movie marathon!

Starting tomorrow (March 20), you’ll be able to experience the magic of Christmas and see that same repurposed gazebo in every movie!

SOURCE/FULL SCHEDULE: CNN Entertainment

BONUS: Please enjoy these glorious ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketches about Hallmark Christmas movies!

