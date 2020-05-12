OMG: ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney+ WAY sooner than we thought
The "Hamilton" marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

OMG: ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney+ WAY sooner than we thought

Posted by: KS95 May 12, 2020 34 Views

If you were one of the people fighting for a ticket to see ‘Hamilton” but found yourself on the unsuccessful side of things … guess what? ‘Hamilton’ will be available on Disney+ on July 3!

Disney is planning on making an Independence Day splash in the midst of a global pandemic by releasing the beloved Broadway hit musical a full year and a half earlier than its planned fall 2021 release date!

The “movie” is a filmed version of the stage show way back from back when it featured the original cast, in which Miranda starred as the titular Founding Father!

Read Lin-Manuel Miranda’s official tweet below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only