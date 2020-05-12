OMG: ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney+ WAY sooner than we thought

If you were one of the people fighting for a ticket to see ‘Hamilton” but found yourself on the unsuccessful side of things … guess what? ‘Hamilton’ will be available on Disney+ on July 3!

Disney is planning on making an Independence Day splash in the midst of a global pandemic by releasing the beloved Broadway hit musical a full year and a half earlier than its planned fall 2021 release date!

The “movie” is a filmed version of the stage show way back from back when it featured the original cast, in which Miranda starred as the titular Founding Father!

Read Lin-Manuel Miranda’s official tweet below: