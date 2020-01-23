OMG: James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ is fake?!

If you’re a fan of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ you might not want to continue reading. You will be very disappointed.

Social media erupted this week, when behind-the-scenes footage of James Corden and Justin Bieber filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ was leaked. In the video, we learn the most devastating truth about the late night sketch … it’s rigged! Corden who appears to be driving ISN’T ACTUALLY DRIVING!

#WTHeck!

Yes, the vehicle is actually being towed behind a truck while they are filming? Needless to say, some people are little sad. What next? Ben Bailey isn’t actually driving on Cash Cab?

Watch the clip below: