OMG: James Corden’s parents explored Miami w/ Harry Styles, Gronk & John Cena

Can you imagine if your parents spent the day with Harry Styles, John Cena and Gronk? Because that’s exactly what happened when James Corden’s parents went to Miami for the big game!

James Corden’s parents, Malcolm & Margaret, left the United Kingdom winter for a few days in sunny Miami for the Super Bowl. In addition to the big game, the two took in the town, dancing with Harry Styles, scooter racing with John Cena and crashing Gronk Beach to hang with Rob Gronkowski and WWE superstars.

