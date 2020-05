Are you a fan of Lord of the Rings? Because if so, you’re gonna love this!

Josh Gad, who has recently reunited several casts via Zoom, has embarked on his biggest project to date. After all these years, Gad is bringing the fellowship back together!

The full video will be released this Sunday, but the trailer below reunites Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen … which is already enough to make our hearts sing!

Watch the trailer below: