OMG: Maybe neighborhoods should embrace social distance dance parties?
IMAGE: @elsalwilliams/Twitter

Posted by: KS95 April 1, 2020 71 Views

This week, Twitter user @elsalwilliams posted a video of her neighborhood’s daily social distant dance party and the internet embraced the video with open arms!

According to Williams, “a local fitness instructor (Janet Woodcock) leads the sessions. Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it.”

We 100% love this idea, and hope you take this idea, run with it and then tag us when you share the video because this is the content we need to embrace these days!

Watch the video below:

