OMG: Netflix is casting season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’

Posted by: KS95 March 24, 2020 0 Views

Were you obsessed with the Netflix show, Love is Blind? Because we were and guess what? Season 2 is now casting!

Earlier today (March 24), the show posted a casting call on their official social media pages! We’re not 100% clear on the details, but if you’re single and looking to find love in this wild and crazy experiment … NOW IS THE TIME!

Check out the announcement below:

