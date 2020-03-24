OMG: Netflix is casting season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’

Were you obsessed with the Netflix show, Love is Blind? Because we were and guess what? Season 2 is now casting!
Earlier today (March 24), the show posted a casting call on their official social media pages! We’re not 100% clear on the details, but if you’re single and looking to find love in this wild and crazy experiment … NOW IS THE TIME!
Check out the announcement below:
The experiment isn't over… Season 2 of Love is Blind is now casting, are you in? https://t.co/HmAZq4w3MQ pic.twitter.com/Gs25a1f22Z
— Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2020