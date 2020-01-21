OMG: One mom’s Target and Starbucks inspired playroom goes viral!

There are hundreds and hundreds of memes about how much people LOVE Target, and how many times you go for one thing and leave with a cart full of items you never knew you always needed! And for one little girl, her love of Target and Starbucks was the perfect subject for Christmas!

Renee Leann Doby knew how much her daughter, Ariah loved Target and Starbucks so for Christmas, she decided to give her the best present ever! With the help of her sister (a graphic designer) and a friend, Doby created a Target themed playroom and a Starbucks themed playroom for little Ariah!

She posted the photos on Facebook, and immediately the internet was buzzing! Check out the amazing playrooms below:

