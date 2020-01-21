OMG: One mom’s Target and Starbucks inspired playroom goes viral!
Image: Renèe Leann

OMG: One mom’s Target and Starbucks inspired playroom goes viral!

Posted by: KS95 January 21, 2020 374 Views

There are hundreds and hundreds of memes about how much people LOVE Target, and how many times you go for one thing and leave with a cart full of items you never knew you always needed! And for one little girl, her love of Target and Starbucks was the perfect subject for Christmas!

Renee Leann Doby knew how much her daughter, Ariah loved Target and Starbucks so for Christmas, she decided to give her the best present ever! With the help of her sister (a graphic designer) and a friend, Doby created a Target themed playroom and a Starbucks themed playroom for little Ariah!

She posted the photos on Facebook, and immediately the internet was buzzing! Check out the amazing playrooms below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only