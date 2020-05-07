OMG: Parents surprise their son with “congratulations” billboard since graduation was canceled

OMG: Parents surprise their son with “congratulations” billboard since graduation was canceled

Posted by: KS95 May 7, 2020 280 Views

Graduations are being cancelled all over the country, but Brandon Truett’s parents just couldn’t let his accomplishments go unrecognized. Truett, who just earned a Ph.D. in English, has a really proud, really kind, kind-of-extra dad who decided to congratulate his son’s achievement on a massive billboard!

How cool is that? The post has over 140,000 likes!

Check out the billboard below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only