OMG: Parents surprise their son with “congratulations” billboard since graduation was canceled

Graduations are being cancelled all over the country, but Brandon Truett’s parents just couldn’t let his accomplishments go unrecognized. Truett, who just earned a Ph.D. in English, has a really proud, really kind, kind-of-extra dad who decided to congratulate his son’s achievement on a massive billboard!
How cool is that? The post has over 140,000 likes!
Check out the billboard below:
It felt weird, maybe even futile, to celebrate my achievement at home, esp as the pandemic exacerbates an already vanishing job market. But, I gotta say, this ostentatious display of support from my Dad, who didn't graduate high school, has got me feeling proud of myself today. pic.twitter.com/DqKMN2eXrB
— Brandon Truett (@bwtruett) May 5, 2020