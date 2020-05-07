OMG: Parents surprise their son with “congratulations” billboard since graduation was canceled

Graduations are being cancelled all over the country, but Brandon Truett’s parents just couldn’t let his accomplishments go unrecognized. Truett, who just earned a Ph.D. in English, has a really proud, really kind, kind-of-extra dad who decided to congratulate his son’s achievement on a massive billboard!

How cool is that? The post has over 140,000 likes!

Check out the billboard below: