OMG: Pedestrians lift an SUV off of a woman in New York’s Lower East Side

People have an impression that New Yorkers are cold and unhelpful, but a video going viral proves that if anything, New Yorkers will always band together in times of need!

In the video, a group of onlookers join forces to help lift an SUV off of a pedestrian who was apparently run over! The woman was transported to a hospital.

Watch the video below: