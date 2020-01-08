OMG: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a “step back” from their royal duties

There’s something crazy happening across the pond! Earlier today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Instagram that they would be taking a step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family! Not only that, but the royal couple intends to become financially independent so they can, “our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

WTHECK?!

Yes. But if you think about it … are we really surprised? Harry and Meghan have always been the “rebel” couple in the family. Before he met Meghan, Prince Harry was notorious for causing some sort of trouble. And ever since her arrival, Markle has always pushed the boundaries on what is expected from a royal woman.

So again … are we surprised? Not one bit.

Read the official post below: