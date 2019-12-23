OMG: Prince Harry dressed up like Santa for a good cause

Posted by: KS95 December 23, 2019 28 Views

Over the weekend, Prince Harry AKA The Duke of Sussex donned a red suit and a curly white beard to recorded a special message for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers military charity, an organization for children who have recently lost their loved ones.

Watch the touching video below:

