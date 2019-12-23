OMG: Prince Harry dressed up like Santa for a good cause

Over the weekend, Prince Harry AKA The Duke of Sussex donned a red suit and a curly white beard to recorded a special message for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers military charity, an organization for children who have recently lost their loved ones.
Watch the touching video below:
Prince Harry has sent a special Christmas message to children at a festive party thrown by @CorporalScotty🎅🏻
The charity provides support to kids across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.
Watch in full here: https://t.co/x1TIEs5TKS pic.twitter.com/30ooLusqCr
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 20, 2019