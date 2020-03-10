OMG: The cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ join Ellen DeGeneres and play a game of “Never Have I Ever”

Posted by: nstrozier March 10, 2020 42 Views

If you’ve never played, “Never Have I Ever” … stop everything and play along! The game is simple, and you will have so much fun learning secrets and fun facts about the people playing.

This week, the cast of the Netflix show, Love Is Blind, joined Ellen DeGeneres. And during their time, they decided to play a couple rounds of the hilarious party game.

Watch the game below:

Ellen found out some steamy secrets about the cast of “Love Is Blind” during a round of “Never Have I Ever.” Find out what surprising things Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Matt, and Giannina and Damian admitted during the game!

