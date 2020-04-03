OMG: This guy made the coolest custom Zoom background!

OMG: This guy made the coolest custom Zoom background!

Posted by: KS95 April 3, 2020 63 Views

Now that we’re all suddenly embracing the video conferencing app Zoom, it’s safe to say normal silly meeting shenanigans don’t work anymore.

One way people are giving their daily Zoom meetings a little “zazz” is by taking advantage of the virtual backgrounds! Sure, we all KNOW you’re sitting at home but why not place yourself on a glorious beach backdrop? And we know you’re not swimming in the ocean with Nemo, but if it’s an option … go for it!

But Australian video producer Dan Crowd has really raised the bar! This week he tweeted a video proving that we’ve only scratched the surface of the fun ways we can use the custom background option.

BONUS: Wanna know where we got the word, “zazz?”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only