OMG: This guy made the coolest custom Zoom background!

Now that we’re all suddenly embracing the video conferencing app Zoom, it’s safe to say normal silly meeting shenanigans don’t work anymore.

One way people are giving their daily Zoom meetings a little “zazz” is by taking advantage of the virtual backgrounds! Sure, we all KNOW you’re sitting at home but why not place yourself on a glorious beach backdrop? And we know you’re not swimming in the ocean with Nemo, but if it’s an option … go for it!

But Australian video producer Dan Crowd has really raised the bar! This week he tweeted a video proving that we’ve only scratched the surface of the fun ways we can use the custom background option.

Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020

