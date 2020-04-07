OMG: This neighborhood has a full on DJ for their dance parties!

Posted by: KS95 April 7, 2020 40 Views

During this time of social distancing, neighborhoods across the country are joining together for a few moments of fun. Some are engaging in outdoor “bear hunts” for the kids. Others are choosing to have socially distant dance parties. But this neighborhood is literally doing that most, which a full on DJ set up!

We’re not sure completely sure where this neighborhood is located, but how much fun would it be to have a DJ on your block?

Watch the video below, courtesy of @surviving_mommy on Instagram:

